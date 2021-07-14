News
Russian, US and French embassies comment on absence of ambassadors during visit to Shushi
Russian, US and French embassies comment on absence of ambassadors during visit to Shushi
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Russian, US and French embassies have commented on the absence of their respective ambassadors during the visit to Shushi. In response to an inquiry from Azerbaijani mass media, the embassies reported that they don’t comment on the visits and schedules of their ambassadors.

Last week, the Azerbaijani authorities organized trips to the occupied territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), including Hadrut and Shushi for over 40 diplomats.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia labeled the visit as inadmissible and sent notes of protest to the ambassadors and diplomats who visited.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
