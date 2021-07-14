News
Dollar loses value Armenia
Dollar loses value Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 495.61/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.55 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 584.57 (down by AMD 2.98), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 686.27 (down by AMD 1.11), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.69 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 415.96, AMD 28,902.3 and AMD 17,607.32, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
