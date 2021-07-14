News
Criminal case launched into Armenia soldier’s killing by Azerbaijan
Criminal case launched into Armenia soldier’s killing by Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Samvel Alaverdyan, a contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Armenia, on Wednesday sustained a gunshot wound in the left shoulder as a result of a shot fired by an unknown soldier of Azerbaijan—and in the direction of the combat position of an Armenian military unit—, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

And Alaverdyan died on the way to the hospital.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case into this incident.

A criminal investigation is underway.
