Criminal case launched into Armenia soldier’s killing by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Samvel Alaverdyan, a contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Armenia, on Wednesday sustained a gunshot wound in the left shoulder as a result of a shot fired by an unknown soldier of Azerbaijan—and in the direction of the combat position of an Armenian military unit—, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
And Alaverdyan died on the way to the hospital.
The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case into this incident.
A criminal investigation is underway.