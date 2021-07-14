Armenia acting PM receives chairman of Air Arabia's Board of Directors, new Armenian airline company to be established

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Air Arabia.
Pashinyan attached importance to the fact that the Armenian National Interests Fund and Air Arabia (the largest air carrier of the Middle East and North Africa) signed an agreement on the establishment of a new Armenian national airline company today after months of close and consistent negotiations. Pashinyan added that the government is ready to support the fruitful activities of the airline company with its toolkit.
The chairman of Air Arabia’s Board of Directors expressed confidence that the foundation of an Armenian national air carrier and the organizing of flights to new destinations will give a new impulse to the development of the Armenian aviation market. The chairman added that Air Arabia views Yerevan as an interesting opportunity for expansion of air communication.
Pashinyan wished Air Arabia success and mentioned that citizens of Armenia view the organizing of air communication with low tariffs as a wider opportunity for travel and selection of services.