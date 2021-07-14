Karabakh eyewitnesses tell reporters about gunshots fired in Shushi

We conclude that the Azerbaijani side mainly fired into the air. This is what Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Gegham Stepanyan stated in a report prepared by Artsakh TV.
“Based on the results of studies, there is no information about victims and injured parties, and there is no case of material damage. We conclude that the Azerbaijani side mainly fired into the air,” Stepanyan said.
The TV report was prepared in Haikavan district of Stepanakert where yesterday’s gunshots were heard very well.
“The people were panicking a little, but it’s the usual for us. It’s fine, our people are resistant,” the residents of the district say.
Eyewitnesses told reporters that they had not only heard the gunshots, but had also seen the flashing bullets.