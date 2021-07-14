Armenia acting Deputy PM on appointment of politician to the position of First Deputy FM

I have never been inclined to provide any information about captives in advance because all the news that is being circulated, including official statements may harm the process of return of captives until they are returned. This is what acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan told reporters today.

Touching upon the negotiations over the unblocking of links, Avinyan stated that there is progress and added that he hopes Armenia succeeds in reaching some agreements.

Asked how he would assess the fact that a person who is not from the diplomatic corps has been appointed First Deputy Foreign Miinster, Avinyan said the following: “In reality, there is a need to appoint a politician to a position in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to establish some relationship between the diplomatic corps and the political leadership in order to settle the differences, to a certain extent. I believe this is, in some sense, a good appointment.”