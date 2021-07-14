Armenia's Pashinyan receives France Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Jonathan Lacôte

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, as reported the Office of the Prime Minister.
Pashinyan congratulated the Ambassador on Bastille Day and mentioned that the events that took place two centuries ago are of major significance for not only France, but all modern mankind. “I am glad to state that the relations between our countries are traditionally at a high level. We are anticipating the visit of President of France Emmanuel Macron soon, and this will contribute to further development and strengthening of the Armenian-French multilateral relations,” Pashinyan said, adding that he is in constant contact with President Macron and that Armenia highly appreciates the efforts that France makes within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and for strengthening of stability in the region.
Ambassador Lacôte expressed gratitude for the congratulatory remarks, congratulated the acting premier and citizens of Armenia on holding the June 20 snap parliamentary elections at a high level and stated that, with these elections, Armenia conveyed a strong message about democracy and paved a new way for cooperation with France.
The parties also touched upon the events unfolding in the region. The French Ambassador stated that France is closely following the processes and will continue its consistent efforts for stability and restoration of the activities and negotiations of the OSCE Minsk Group. He emphasized that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is still unresolved and that only after clarification of the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh will it be possible to resolve the conflict. Lacôte also expressed condolences over the death of an Armenian serviceman who died from a gunshot fired by Azerbaijani armed forces in the Yeraskh sector of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and considered such operations and ceasefire violations inadmissible.
Pashinyan added that Azerbaijan is doing everything it can to incite instability in the region, evidence of which are the ongoing statements that are made at the highest level and with aggressive rhetoric. The acting premier attached importance to the international community’s adequate response to the actions and undertaking of necessary measures.