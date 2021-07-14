News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 15
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Iran rejects US government's allegations of failed attempt to kidnap Iranian national as "baseless"
Iran rejects US government's allegations of failed attempt to kidnap Iranian national as "baseless"
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has rejected the US government's allegations of a failed attempt to kidnap a US-based Iranian national as "baseless" and "ridiculous", Mehr reported.

"This new claim by the US government whose animosity towards Iran is crystal clear and not unknown to anyone is so baseless and ridiculous that it is not really worth answering," Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday in reaction to the earlier reports on Tuesday that said the US prosecutors had charged four Iranians with plotting to kidnap a New York-based Iranian national Masih Alinejad.

"This is not the first time that the United States resorts to such Hollywood-like scenarios, the sole purpose of which is to desperately revitalize its burnt and discredited [intelligence] agents," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman further said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos