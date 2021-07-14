Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 7 more servicemen found after searches

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the remains of 7 Armenian servicemen were found after searches today.
“As a result of the searches conducted in Mataghis today, the rescuers of the State Service for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs found the remains of 3 servicemen.
The remains of another 4 deceased servicemen were found in the territory of Martuni region that is now under the control of Azerbaijan.
The remains of 7 more servicemen killed during the hostilities and considered missing in action were found.
Since November 13, 2020, the remains of 1,611 servicemen have been found and removed,” the Service’s press release reads.