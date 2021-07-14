News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 15
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 7 more servicemen found after searches
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 7 more servicemen found after searches
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the remains of 7 Armenian servicemen were found after searches today.

“As a result of the searches conducted in Mataghis today, the rescuers of the State Service for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs found the remains of 3 servicemen.

The remains of another 4 deceased servicemen were found in the territory of Martuni region that is now under the control of Azerbaijan.

The remains of 7 more servicemen killed during the hostilities and considered missing in action were found.

Since November 13, 2020, the remains of 1,611 servicemen have been found and removed,” the Service’s press release reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ICRC representatives visit Armenian captives in Baku
After the return of 15 Armenian captives on...
 Azerbaijan updates list of servicemen killed during its aggression against Artsakh
Currently, work is underway to...
 Armenian serviceman killed in Yeraskh sector of Armenia-Azerbaijan border today was father of two minor children
This morning, an incident was...
 Russian, US and French embassies comment on absence of ambassadors during visit to Shushi
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia labeled...
 Aliyev demands 'recognition of territorial integrity' from Armenia, threatens with war
According to Aliyev, the conflict [Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] is...
 Criminal case launched into Armenia soldier’s killing by Azerbaijan
The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos