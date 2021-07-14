Azerbaijan's Aliyev meets with Tbilisi mayor

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today received Mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze. Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the fact that Tbilisi and Baku have become sister cities, Interfax-Azerbaijan reported.
In his turn, Kaladze expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan “for support with regard to Georgia’s territorial integrity, noting that Georgia supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty”.
“Yesterday a major document on fraternity was signed (Baku and Tbilisi became sister cities). However, we have always been brothers and have always supported each other. For me, personally, Azerbaijan is a very familiar country, and I have many friends here. I visited here as Minister of Energy, and I am very happy to be in Baku again,” Kaladze said.