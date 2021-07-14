News
Azerbaijan's Aliyev meets with Tbilisi mayor
Region:Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today received Mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze. Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the fact that Tbilisi and Baku have become sister cities, Interfax-Azerbaijan reported.

In his turn, Kaladze expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan “for support with regard to Georgia’s territorial integrity, noting that Georgia supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty”.

“Yesterday a major document on fraternity was signed (Baku and Tbilisi became sister cities). However, we have always been brothers and have always supported each other. For me, personally, Azerbaijan is a very familiar country, and I have many friends here. I visited here as Minister of Energy, and I am very happy to be in Baku again,” Kaladze said.
