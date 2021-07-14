News
ՀայEngРусTür
ՀայEngРусTür
ICRC representatives visit Armenian captives in Baku
ICRC representatives visit Armenian captives in Baku
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross visited Armenian captives in Baku. Communication Programs Director of the ICRC in Armenia Zara Amatuni told an Armenian news service that the ICRC, as a neutral mediator, continues to pay regular visits to Armenian prisoners of war and civilians detained in Azerbaijan.

The International Committee of the Red Cross doesn’t disclose statistics on the Armenian captives located in Azerbaijan.

After the return of 15 Armenian captives on July 3, Azerbaijan currently confirms the fact that there are 45 captives.

The subsequent visit of representatives of the ICRC to Armenian captives in Azerbaijan was in late June and early July.

“It is noteworthy that the visits were with those whose captures are officially confirmed by the authorities of Azerbaijan. During these visits, there was also an opportunity for all the captured Armenians to record video messages for their families, as well as make phone calls and take advantage of the opportunity to write letters,” Amatuni said.
