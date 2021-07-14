News
Czech company proposes to reconstruct airport in Armenia's Stepanavan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Acting Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Armen Simonyan today received representatives of Balus Tech, as reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.

During the meeting, Director of Balus Tech Vladimir Nemec presented the company’s activities and the programs to be implemented in the aviation sector in Armenia.

The parties particularly discussed issues related to reconstruction of the airport in Stepanavan, as well as the organizing of manufacturing of small planes in the premises of the airport.

The acting deputy minister welcomed the Czech company’s initiative and expressed willingness for further cooperation.

After the discussions, it was decided to hold another meeting in order to consider the Czech company’s project in more detail, and present the project to the Government of Armenia in case of possible implementation.
