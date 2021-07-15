Acting PM: Armenia will defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Azerbaijan is against border delimitation, demarcation

Daughter of Armenia town's arrested mayor addresses international community

Armenia acting premier: We so far were able to have 104 POWs returned from Azerbaijan

Armenia acting PM: Azerbaijan makes ‘corridor’ statements to prevent opening of regional communications

Armenia’s Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine administrative building sealed

Armenia ombudsman video message broadcast at UN Human Rights Council session

Armenia MPs pay tribute to soldier who died near Azerbaijan border

European Council President Charles Michel to visit Armenia

163 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia Central Electoral Commission decides to allow arresting Goris city mayor

Lufthansa entering Armenia market

World oil prices dropping

At least 4 dead, 30 missing in Germany floods

Miami mayor proposes considering US air strikes against Cuba

Newspaper: Artsakh President manages to 'shut' some of Armenia acting PM critics’ 'mouths'

George W. Bush calls US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan a mistake

Armenian brothers' startup raises $14.5m in investments

Facebook Inc to invest over $ 1 billion in support of content creators

Newspaper: What decision will Armenia Constitutional Court make on petition challenging election results?

Jerusalem Post: Israel should be wary of Turkey's gifts

Pininfarina unveils TEOREMA concept car

Armenia citizens to determine name of new national airline company

Czech company proposes to reconstruct airport in Armenia's Stepanavan

Azerbaijan's Aliyev meets with Tbilisi mayor

ICRC representatives visit Armenian captives in Baku

Tragic car accident in Armenia's Armavir Province leaves 3 dead, including 2 police officers

Iran rejects US government's allegations of failed attempt to kidnap Iranian national as "baseless"

US charges 4 Iranian nationals with plotting to abduct Brooklyn reporter

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 7 more servicemen found after searches

Greek-Armenian community sends note of protest to MFA regarding Ambassador's visit to occupied regions of Artsakh

Armenia acting Deputy PM: Symmetric responses need to be given to border tensions, but as restrained as possible

Hassan Rouhani: Iran able to enrich uranium up to 90%, if it desires

Karabakh eyewitnesses tell reporters about gunshots fired in Shushi

Poland to buy 250 U.S. tanks

Aliyev is promising himself "Zangezur", "Gyoycha" and "Irevan"

Armenia acting Deputy PM on appointment of politician to the position of First Deputy FM

Mayor of Armenia's Goris to not participate in Central Electoral Commission's discussion on motion regarding him

Azerbaijan updates list of servicemen killed during its aggression against Artsakh

Armenian serviceman killed in Yeraskh sector of Armenia-Azerbaijan border today was father of two minor children

Armenia's Pashinyan receives France Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Jonathan Lacôte

Russian, US and French embassies comment on absence of ambassadors during visit to Shushi

Digest: Armenian soldier killed near Armenia-Azerbaijan border, more on COVID-19 vaccinations

Azerbaijan, Turkey to conduct more joint military exercises

Armenia acting PM receives chairman of Air Arabia's Board of Directors, new Armenian airline company to be established

Aliyev demands 'recognition of territorial integrity' from Armenia, threatens with war

Criminal case launched into Armenia soldier’s killing by Azerbaijan

Dollar loses value Armenia

Armenian newspaper presents who the newly appointed acting mayor of Armenia's Meghri is

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office asks Central Electoral Commission for consent to arrest Goris mayor

Armenia acting Deputy PM receives Director-Business Development at Lufthansa

Armenia MFA: Such steps by Azerbaijan leadership may lead to further aggravation of situation

Armenia Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine head of security apprehended

Armenia President condoles with Iraqi counterpart over tragic fire at Imam Al-Hussein Hospital

Armenian acting PM receives Russia Ambassador

Azerbaijan MOD reports about wounded soldier at Nakhchivan border with Armenia

Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Artsakh

Armenia acting PM's Chief of Staff introduces new First Deputy FM to MFA personnel

Body of 41-year-old woman found hanged from a tree at a park in Yerevan

Armenia parliament to convene special session on July 15

Armenia MOD: 2 servicemen are missing, don't have weapons, might be in territory of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan MFA: Visits to Shushi are being made and will be made

Armenia MOD: 38-year-old contractual serviceman dies after Azerbaijani army's provocation on border

Search underway at Armenia’s Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine

Armenia Constitutional Court announces end of examination of 4 political parties' claim against election results

Parliament: Azerbaijan trying to form circle of supporters of its occupation plan against Artsakh

Russia army General Staff deputy chief visiting Armenia

Karabakh defense army: Our units did not open fire on Azerbaijan positions at Shushi outskirts

‘Armenia’ bloc representative at Constitutional Court: Parliamentary election results do not reflect people’s will

Armenia acting premier: I expect more effective, decisive actions from Investigative Committee

Armenia President visits French embassy on France National Day

Armenia National Security Service, police apprehend Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine employees

Two Armenian captives’ 'trial' continues in Azerbaijan

‘Armenia’ bloc member: NSS special detachment broke into Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine over walls, gates

Vast majority of foreigners being vaccinated against COVID-19 at Armenia mobile points are Iranians

Exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Armenian side has one casualty

Pashinyan to Macron: I look forward to hosting you in Armenia in near future as part of state visit

159 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Day 6: Representatives of Armenia political forces appealing to Constitutional Court to deliver closing remarks

World oil prices falling

Armenia’s Meghri has acting mayor

Armenia Security Council chief dismissed

Turkey’s Erdogan pays $30.5m to Trump allies

Newspaper: What will happen if Armenia Constitutional Court reduces ruling party seats in new parliament?

Newspaper: Azerbaijanis sell Armenian national currency

3,000 people sentenced in Turkey to life in prison on 2016 state coup attempt case

Holy Etchmiadzin responds to false announcements of Grand Mufti of Azerbaijan made in Artsakh’s Shushi

Karabakh: Azerbaijan is now destroying the Armenian "Green Church"

Azerbaijan ex-FM: Azeris can't remove Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh and bring the tanks

Alexei Overchuk discusses with Ilham Aliyev issue of organizing a Russian business mission in Azerbaijan

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 8 more servicemen found in occupied territories of Artsakh

Karabakh Ombudsman: Gunshots were fired in vicinity of Shushi

1-year-old Armenian boy returned to Armenia from Russia's Tula Oblast, child's mother is dead and father is detained

Armenia acting PM holds phone talks with US Secretary of State at latter's initiative

Nikol Pashinyan says government will continue to support programs of Football Federation of Armenia

Eurasian Peoples' Assembly Secretary General on Putin's statement on Armenia: Bad peace is better than good war

US includes Armenia in Level 2: Moderate group in terms of improvement of epidemiological situation

Armenia prosecution submits motion to Central Electoral Commission to strip Sisian mayor of immunity

Lawyer submits report on crime to Armenia Prosecutor General

Armenia President signs several laws