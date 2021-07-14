Armenia citizens to determine name of new national airline company

The name of the new Armenian national airline company to be established under the agreement between the Armenian National Interests Fund and Air Arabia will be determined by citizens of Armenia through an open tender. This is what acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan told reporters today, noting that the tender will kick off today, as reported Armenpress news agency.
Those who wish to participate in the tender can send their recommendations to [email protected] or post them on the Facebook page of the Armenian National Interests Fund.