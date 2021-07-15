Newspaper: Artsakh President manages to 'shut' some of Armenia acting PM critics’ 'mouths'

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: After the [snap] parliamentary elections [in Armenia on June 20], Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] President Arayik Harutyunyan can be seen more in Armenia than in Artsakh.
He has taken on the difficult task of negotiating with opposition figures, reconciling them with [Armenia’s acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan; as a minimum, he has set himself the task of persuading them to criticize Pashinyan less.
According to some reports, he has managed to shut the mouths of some of Pashinyan's active critics; but we believe it is clear to everyone how he does that.