News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 15
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Artsakh President manages to 'shut' some of Armenia acting PM critics’ 'mouths'
Newspaper: Artsakh President manages to 'shut' some of Armenia acting PM critics’ 'mouths'
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: After the [snap] parliamentary elections [in Armenia on June 20], Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] President Arayik Harutyunyan can be seen more in Armenia than in Artsakh.

He has taken on the difficult task of negotiating with opposition figures, reconciling them with [Armenia’s acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan; as a minimum, he has set himself the task of persuading them to criticize Pashinyan less.

According to some reports, he has managed to shut the mouths of some of Pashinyan's active critics; but we believe it is clear to everyone how he does that.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: What decision will Armenia Constitutional Court make on petition challenging election results?
The probable and improbable options…
 Armenia Security Council chief dismissed
And he was appointed First Deputy Foreign Minister…
 Newspaper: What will happen if Armenia Constitutional Court reduces ruling party seats in new parliament?
The opposition "Armenia" bloc demanded at the court to limit the mandates given to the majority faction to up to 3/5 of the number of total parliamentary mandates…
 Ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri is arrested, says his lawyer
The court considered his detention as illegal, but…
 Newspaper: Armenia acting PM meets with parliament ruling faction
Pashinyan told them to be more alert and vigilant, as a different opposition is entering the legislature…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities to change model of government?
There may be presidential elections next year…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos