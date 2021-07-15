News
Thursday
July 15
News
Lufthansa entering Armenia market
Lufthansa entering Armenia market
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – We are pleased to announce that the ongoing negotiations are completed and on August 13, 2021, Lufthansa will be entering the Armenian market, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The airline will operate flights between Frankfurt (Germany) and Yerevan with three frequencies per week. Flights from Frankfurt to Yerevan will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from Yerevan to Frankfurt on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For the availability of airline tickets, their acquisition and other details, please visit the airlines webpage at lufthansa.com, or contact your local travel agency.

Lufthansa is a part of the Lufthansa Group, which already has a strong presence in Armenia. Austrian Airlines has been operating flights from Vienna to Yerevan for the past 20 years, Brussels Airlines now offers 5 weekly flights from Brussels to Yerevan and Eurowings will soon operate direct flights from Cologne as of August 5  2021.

“We, as Lufthansa Group airlines, are pleased to increase our presence at “Zvartnots” International Airport in Yerevan and introduce our brand new route Yerevan-Frankfurt with 3 weekly flights. After 20 years of successful operations of Austrian Airlines flights to Yerevan, starting on August 13th we our largest carrier, Lufthansa will enter the market, and offer our travelers from Armenia even more opportunities to connect worldwide. With the new connections, the Lufthansa Group will soon offer up to 16 weekly frequencies from Yerevan to Vienna, Brussels, Cologne and Frankfurt,” said Rene Koinzack, General Manager Sales Ukraine, Belarus, Turkmenistan and South Caucasus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
