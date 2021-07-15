News
Armenia ombudsman video message broadcast at UN Human Rights Council session
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


A special video message of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman), Arman Tatoyan, was broadcast at the July 12 session of the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the ombudsman's office.

The aforesaid video message set forth the following:  Authorities of Azerbaijan continue to deepen the policy of Armenophobia, continue to encourage enmity towards Armenians. Analysis of their actions and public messages prove existence of institutional racist policy clearly amounting to fascism.   Evidence-based reports of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender confirm that the organized Hate Speech and Animosity have become Root Causes of widely spread Ethnically-Based Torture and Inhuman Treatment by the Azerbaijani military during the September-November 2020 war. Currently, this policy is reflected in the actions of Azerbaijani military illegally present near the bordering villages and on the roads between communities of Armenia.  Thorough analyses of over 300 videos of torture and cruel treatment by the military of Azerbaijan have revealed their inspiration by Azerbaijani high ranking officials through use of same words and expressions while beheading, executing, torturing Armenian civilians and military servicemen.  All of these have been confirmed with opening of a so-called trophy park of wax figures of killed Armenians and their helmets in the capital of Azerbaijan.  It is a park of chained people held as hostages. It is a museum of human sufferings; a museum that is designed to promote racism.  All these facts confirm the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan against the population of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and Armenia.  P.S. Only National Human Rights Institutions with “A” international status have the opportunity to deliver such video messages.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
