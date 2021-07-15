Taliban offer Kabul truce in exchange for prisoners release

The Taliban have approached the Afghan government with a three-month ceasefire proposal, the Afghan government delegation at negotiations with the Taliban in Doha (Qatar) Nader Naderi noted.

In return, he said, they demand the release of the previously captured 7,000 militants of the movement, TASS reported.

The Taliban proposed a three-month truce but demanded that the Afghan government release 7,000 prisoners from among their supporters, the Pajhwok news agency quoted Naderi as saying at a press conference in Kabul.

According to him, this is a serious demand, there is a release of 5,000 Taliban from prison that did not improve the situation and even led to an escalation.

The press conference was held ahead of a meeting in Kabul on Thursday for a delegation of 11 Afghan politicians to travel to Doha for talks. These consultations, which have been ongoing since September last year, have been interrupted several times and recently resumed. So far, they are at the level of experts, including Naderi. From the outset, Doha failed to move beyond the substantive discussion of the agenda for future peace talks. Discussions so far are considered preliminary.