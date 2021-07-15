Acting PM: Armenia will defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity

YEREVAN. – It is clear that we will zealously pursue the realization of the right of the people of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] to self-determination. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.
"If we add to all this Azerbaijan's provocative statements threatening the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, it becomes clear who, which country is hindering the establishment of regional stability and peace.
If we look closely at Azerbaijan's actions and statements, we will see that this country has territorial ambitions regarding most of its neighbors, and this is the main factor that calls into question the peace and stability of our region.
Regardless of everything, Armenia will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all possible and impossible means, including by the use of the Armenian-Russian joint military group and the CSTO mechanisms, around which we continue consultations with our partners," Pashinyan added.