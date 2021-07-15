Armenia President congratulates Vice-President and PM of UAE, ruler of Dubai on his birthday

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today sent a congratulatory message to Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the occasion of his birthday.
President Sarkissian highly appreciated Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s personal contribution to the strengthening of the friendly relations between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates and the development of cooperation.
“I am certain that the high-level relations of our two countries which are hinged on mutual trust, will further expand and grow deeper through the inclusion of new programs for prospective cooperation,” the President’s congratulatory message reads.