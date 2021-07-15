News
Armenia parliament approves several sensational bills in first reading
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The dissolved National Assembly of Armenia today approved several legislative initiatives in the first reading.

Among them are the bills on making amendments and supplements to the Laws on Payments for Public Servants and Persons Holding State Positions and on State Duties and to the Administrative Offenses Code.

The parliamentarians also ratified the amendments to the Agreement on Borrowing between the Republic of Armenia and the Asian Development Bank for the “Improvement of the Armenia-Georgia Borderline Regional Road (M6 Vanadzor-Bagratashen)” Program.
