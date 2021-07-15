Daughter of Armenia town's arrested mayor addresses international community

Armenia arrested mayor's daughter Luiza Paramazyan has addressed the international community.
By the decision of the court, the mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan was arrested for 2 months.
Manvel Paramazyan does not accept the accusations, considering them part of the chain of political persecution unleashed against him.
"My father is a political prisoner. A few days ago, just like many other people in my country, my father was arrested," she said. "What was the reason, may I ask?"
"The only reason was that he refused to accept the regime currently ruling our country."
"During the recent 44-day of war my father was defending our borders He was fighting till the end. And what we have got in return? The authorities gave a special and unlawful order to arrest my father. Thinking that doing so they could silence him."
"I want to address the international community because I don't feel safe in my country anymore."
"I want my family back together. I want my country back together. But for now, I need your attention," she added.