Daughter of Armenia town's arrested mayor addresses international community
Daughter of Armenia town's arrested mayor addresses international community
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenia arrested mayor's daughter Luiza Paramazyan has addressed the international community.

By the decision of the court, the mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan was arrested for 2 months.

Manvel Paramazyan does not accept the accusations, considering them part of the chain of political persecution unleashed against him.

"My father is a political prisoner. A few days ago, just like many other people in my country, my father was arrested," she said. "What was the reason, may I ask?"

"The only reason was that he refused to accept the regime currently ruling our country."

"During the recent 44-day of war my father was defending our borders He was fighting till the end. And what we have got in return? The authorities gave a special and unlawful order to arrest my father. Thinking that doing so they could silence him."

"I want to address the international community because I don't feel safe in my country anymore."

"I want my family back together. I want my country back together. But for now, I need your attention," she added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
