Aliyev conveys message to Erdogan, says Azerbaijan-Turkey relations are at the highest point

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has conveyed a message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the Turkish coup d'état attempt.

“Indeed, the Republic of Turkey came out stronger after that difficult trial. The achievements recorded in politics, economy, the military and other sectors under your wise leadership over the past years have further strengthened the importance of “the Day of Democracy and National Unity” for the Turkish state,” Aliyev stated, adding that the Azerbaijani authorities and people “condemned that treacherous coup d'état attempt right from the first minutes”. “Azerbaijan always stands by Turkey’s side, just like Turkey stands by Azerbaijan’s side,” Aliyev emphasized.

Aliyev stated that the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are at the highest point and are contributing to peace, security and cooperation. “The declaration of Shushi signed in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital Shushi is moving our allied ties to a qualitatively new level and setting the future directions for cooperation. I am certain that the unity and fraternity of Azerbaijan and Turkey will become strong with the slogan “One Nation, One State”, and we will achieve all of our goals through combined efforts,” Aliyev wrote.