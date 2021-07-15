Armenia Supreme Judicial Council considering case on imposing disciplinary action against judge

The session on the case on imposing disciplinary action against Judge Davit Grigoryan of the Yerevan court of first instance is taking place Thursday at the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia.
The respective motion was submitted by the acting minister of justice.
In order to impose disciplinary action against this judge, the petitioner has based itself on the interview with this judge that was published on March 30 on armdaily.am.
"I was convinced that the CC [(Constitutional Court)] will make an objective judicial act, as I had raised a specific issue in the petition in connection with certainty," the judge had said in this interview, referring to the Constitutional Court decision recognize as unconstitutional Article 300.1—on alleged overthrow of constitutional order—of the Criminal Code.
On May 18, 2019, Judge Davit Grigoryan had terminated the examination of the case on alleged overthrow of the constitutional order and applied to the Constitutional Court. As a result, second President Robert Kocharyan was released from custody, whereas a few days later a criminal case was initiated against Grigoryan on charges of committing official falsification in another case.
In the aforementioned interview, and referring to the possibility of re-qualifying the charge under Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code, the Judge Davit Grigoryan had noted that the charge is re-qualified when its exists on the grounds defined by Article 309.1 of the Criminal Procedure Code.