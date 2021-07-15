News
Thursday
July 15
News
Thursday
July 15
Dollar drops somewhat Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 495.44/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.17 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 586.70 (up by AMD 2.12), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 686.43 (up by AMD 0.16), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.69 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 416.86, AMD 29,041.32 and AMD 18,031.36, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
