Digest: 104 Armenian POWs thus far returned from Baku, 111,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 14.07.21:

POWS

104 Armenian POWs thus far have been returned from Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan has not yet returned [all] our prisoners of war. In any case, in cooperation with our international partners, we have so far been able to have 104 prisoners of war returned," he noted.

The PM also added that Armenia had two casualties on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the last two months.

He noted that with such destructive actions, Azerbaijan is violating the November 9 statement and trying to disrupt the process of unblocking the regional infrastructure.

EUROPEAN COUNCIL

President of the European Council Charles Michel will visit Armenia on Friday and Saturday.

In line with this decision, Armenian acting PM Nikol Pashinyan gave special instructions to the acting minister of foreign affairs and the head of the State Protocol Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the acting minister of defense, the chief of police, the head of the State Protection Service, and the acting minister of finance with respect to properly hosting this visit.

COMMISSION

At Thursday's meeting, the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia granted the petitions of the prosecutor's office to launch criminal prosecution against mayor Arush Arushanyan of Goris city and to consent to his being taken into custody.

This decision will be sent to the Special Investigation Service to bring charges against Arushanyan and carry out other legal proceedings derived from this decision.

BUILDING SEALED

The search at the administrative building of Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine ended late last night, and the building was sealed.

According to Vazgen Saghatelyan, spokesman for the opposition Reviving Armenia Party, the work at the administrative building has been stopped.

"It is not known in what criminal case the search took place," he added.

Saghatelyan noted that three people are detained.

ACCIDENT

A tragic car accident took place in Armavir Province of Armenia, leaving 3 people dead.

At around 9pm, the drivers of a Samand and a Volkswagen collided in a district of Ptghunk village on the road from Yerevan to Armavir Province.

Two of the deceased are police officers, and one is a civilian.

COVID-19

A total of 111,000 people have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 so far in Armenia.

After the vaccination, people can download the smartphone app which will contain information about the respective vaccination of the person.

As of Thursday morning, 163 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 226,949 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention noted.

Also, four more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,556 cases.