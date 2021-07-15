News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 15
USD
495.44
EUR
586.7
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.44
EUR
586.7
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Businessman Jevan Cheloyants presents new investment programs to Armenia acting PM
Businessman Jevan Cheloyants presents new investment programs to Armenia acting PM
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received businessman Jevan Cheloyants.

The businessman presented the plans for investments to be made in the construction sector in Yerevan and the course of implementation of the activities being carried out in this direction. Cheloyants also stated that it is also planned to build a new stadium for FC Urartu in line with international standards.

Pashinyan welcomed the businessman’s initiative to implement new investment programs and mentioned that the government is ready to support effective implementation of those programs with its toolkits.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Eduardo Eurnekian to Nikol Pashinyan: We are inclined to making big, large-scale investments in Armenia
Pashinyan and Eurnekian discussed the...
 Fan Yong: We work to draw Chinese investors to Armenia
"Currently, we are discussing cooperation in various domains,” said the ambassador…
 House of Representatives members call for at least $50m in US aid to Armenia in fiscal year 2022
With regard to President Biden’s waiver of Section 907, the report stated…
 Armenian analyst: No businessman will make investments during administration of Armenia's current govt
According to him, the authorities have been...
 Armenia former President Kocharyan: I am confident that investments will make $1bn in second year
Investments [in Armenia] are now zero…
 Iran and Iraq to intensify cooperation and are ready for joint investment projects
Following two rounds of meetings of delegations led by Iranian Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos