Businessman Jevan Cheloyants presents new investment programs to Armenia acting PM

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received businessman Jevan Cheloyants.
The businessman presented the plans for investments to be made in the construction sector in Yerevan and the course of implementation of the activities being carried out in this direction. Cheloyants also stated that it is also planned to build a new stadium for FC Urartu in line with international standards.
Pashinyan welcomed the businessman’s initiative to implement new investment programs and mentioned that the government is ready to support effective implementation of those programs with its toolkits.