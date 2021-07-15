News
Istanbul court charges Gulen's supporters with murder of Hrant Dink
Region:Diaspora, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

An Istanbul court has charged Fethullah Gulen’s supporters with the murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, Bianet English reported.

In its 4,532-page verdict, the 14th Criminal Court of Istanbul ascribed the murder to Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, as well as former police chiefs Faruk Sari, Ramazan Akyurek and Ali Fyuat Yilmazer.

The document also states that Akyurek and Yilmazer “developed a conspiracy for murder and obstructed the inquest, advancing the interests of Gulen’s movement”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
