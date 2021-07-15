New Iran President to Armenia acting PM: Deepening of cooperation between our countries is inevitable

The newly elected President of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, sent a message to the Acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, informs the Armenian embassy in Tehran.
"Ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia are based on the long-standing cultural relations—which have always been friendly—between the two nations. The similar and close positions of the two countries on international and regional issues, accompanied by constructive cooperation, are an indicator of the importance of our relations. Shared challenges have made the deepening of cooperation between the two countries inevitable for ensuring peace and maintaining stability in the region," the message reads.
Also, the President of Iran expressed hope that in the near future they will be able to take influential steps—and on the principle of synergy—to strengthen the foundations of their cooperation in various fields.