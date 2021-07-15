News
Thursday
July 15
Armenia outgoing parliament increases monthly compensation five times
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


At Thursday’s special session of the outgoing National Assembly of Armenia, the majority My Step faction MPs passed, in the second and final reading—and being alone in parliament—, a number of legislative changes.

Among them are: The bill on amendments to the law on remuneration of civil servants and public officials, the bill on amendments and addenda to the Law on State Duties, and the bill on amendments and addenda to the Code on Administrative Offenses.

Opposition Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia factions, however, did not attend this session and the respective voting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
