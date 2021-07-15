Armenia Military Prosecutor pays regular visit to MOD central recruitment station

Military Prosecutor of Armenia, Deputy Prosecutor General Vahe Harutyunyan today paid a regular visit to the central recruitment station of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia along with Head of the Conscription and Mobilization Service at the Ministry of Defense Armen Avtandilyan in order to learn about the organizing of conscription.

The Military Prosecutor personally followed the drawing and observed the procedure and conditions for holding the drawing and attached importance to the fact that the conscripts have no concerns.

Harutyunyan also witnessed the organizing of medical checkups held at the central recruitment station and was told that there are cases of returning conscripts from the central recruitment station for double checkups.

Based on the course of the drawing and medical checkups and the recommendations, the Military Prosecutor gave instructions to raise the level of organization of conscription.

At the end of the visit, Harutyunyan wished the conscripts a good service and assured that the conscripts’ proper service and protection of their rights will be in the focus of the Military Prosecutor’s Office.