Armenia President grants high state award to merited architect Sashur Kalashyan

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, architect Sashur Kalashyan was recently awarded the Anania Shirakatsi Medal for his remarkable contributions to the development of architecture and urban development.

President Armen Sarkissian today hosted the merited architect and granted the high state award to him. “It’s a great honor for me to grant this medal to you on behalf of our people and state because you have made tremendous contributions to Armenian culture and architecture. The architecture that you have presented and advocated throughout your life is very harmonious with Armenian national architecture. What you have done is of tremendous value,” he said.

Sashur Kalashyan expressed gratitude for the appreciation and for valuing his past career.

Sarkissian and Kalashyan touched upon the preservation of Armenian historical and cultural heritage, including architectural monuments, as well as the importance of care for them.

Merited architect Sashur Kalashyan is one of the architects of the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute in Yerevan. He has designed and built the “Komayri” State Historical-Architectural Reserve-Museum, other museums, a center for children’s creations, the puppet theater, etc.