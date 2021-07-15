Armenia acting PM receives Anthony Parsamian and Arpi Vartanian

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly of America Anthony Parsamian and Armenia Assembly of America Country Director Arpi Vartanian, as reported the Office of the acting Prime Minister.

Pashinyan greeted the guests and stated the following: “Armenia went through a rather difficult period, and I believe we have reached a new milestone due to not only the events that took place in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), but also the events that took place abroad and that have changed or transformed the agendas. This is also in the context of the activities of the Armenian Assembly of America and the US President’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide which is, nevertheless, a new reality and a new milestone.

I also believe that, in this context, it is important to compare our notions about how the Armenia-Diaspora relations need to be in this new period and what the expectations are. This meeting and similar meetings are very important in order to compare the notions and perceptions. I am glad that we have an opportunity to discuss all this today.”

Parsamian expressed gratitude to Nikol Pashinyan for the reception and stated the following: “Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for receiving us. First of all, we express condolences to the country and you. We visited Yerablur Military Pantheon and the tombs of the victims. The Armenian Assembly of America shares the pain for the losses since it is directly linked to the Assembly as well. We have come to congratulate you on the end of the elections and meet with you and the members of the new Cabinet. As Armenian Americans, we wish Armenia the best. We will work and guarantee our support to Armenia. We are also working with your Office.

I must say that the Biden administration has a positive attitude towards the Armenian Assembly of America. We will continue to make efforts for deepening of Armenia-US cooperation and strengthening of Armenia’s role in the region.”

Issues related to Armenia-Diaspora relations and the advancement of the pan-Armenian agenda were discussed during the meeting.