Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijani side briefly fired gunshots from rifles 4-5 times in direction of Shushi

During a talk with representatives of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in Armenavan district of Stepanakert, residents confirmed that today at around 5pm the Azerbaijani side briefly fired some gunshots from rifles 4-5 times. This is what Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“To verify the news that was being spread on social networks in regard to the shootings from the direction of Shushi today, the staff of the Human Rights Defender gathered facts regarding the incident.
The representatives of the staff visited Armenavan district of Stepanakert, and during talks, the residents confirmed that today at around 5pm the Azerbaijani side briefly fired gunshots from rifles 4-5 times.
Authorized state bodies also confirmed the news.
The Russian peacekeeping forces have also been notified.
According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health and the Stepanakert Military Hospital, there are no victims.
Recently, by grossly violating the trilateral statement on ceasefire, the Azerbaijani side has been making provocative actions more frequently with the purpose of permanently terrorizing the peaceful population and creating an atmosphere of fear and tension.
The introduction of clear-cut mechanisms for investigation into the incidents is simply a necessity in order to rule out provocations.
The Russian peacekeepers and the international community must give a relevant assessment, including a public assessment on the Azerbaijanis’ assaults against the physical and mental immunity of the people of Artsakh.”