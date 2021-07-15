News
Armenia MOD clarifies which servicemen can receive free food in post-war period
Armenia MOD clarifies which servicemen can receive free food in post-war period
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has clarified who can receive free food in the post-war period.

“In regard to the news spread by the presses according to which the General Staff of the Armed Forces has allegedly “decided to deprive contractual servicemen of their daily food”, we deem it necessary to clarify that the list and number of servicemen receiving food at the expense of the funds of the State Budget of Armenia are prescribed by the decision of the Government of Armenia and the order of the Minister of Defense of Armenia.

During and after the war, proceeding from the special situation, the scope of servicemen receiving free food was expanded, upon necessity. Currently, the process is being regulated again, and the persons with the following statuses can receive free food (according to the government decision and minister’s order):

1. Compulsory fixed-term servicemen;

2. Personnel included in on-duty combat service at military units (also in the period of preparatory training sessions conducted before on-duty combat service);

3. Officers, subalterns and privates involved in camp meetings, field tactical lessons, if additional remuneration is not calculated in the period of conduct of the actions;

4. Whole personnel of the military units performing service in special conditions (the list is approved by the defense minister),” the press release reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
