Armenia acting PM hosts participants of Summer Olympics

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today hosted the athletes and coaches of the Armenia national team that will be taking part in the Summer Olympics. As reported the website of the Prime Minister, among the attendees were Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan; acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan; Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia Gagik Tsarukyan and Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Karen Giloyan.

Pashinyan greeted the athletes and mentioned that all Armenians will be with them with mind and soul and will wait for their performances.

“Generally speaking, I think that the role of sports, especially the Olympic movement, should not be underestimated, because the sportsmen are the ambassadors of our country, who represent our people, our country'', Pashinyan said, hoping that Armenia will be able to record good results during the upcoming Olympic Games.

The acting Prime Minister added that the government has consistently dealt with the solutions to the athletes’ problems and thanked all the people who participated in preparing the Armenian team for the Olympic Games at a proper level.

Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan informed that the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport has done and will continue to do everything possible to ensure the preparedness of the athletes in the best possible way.

Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia Gagik Tsarukyan said that they expect 3-5 medals. ''They are all champions, well-trained, experienced, have participated in Olympic Games, World and Europe Championships'', he said.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Karen Giloyan mentioned that the ministry has been in constant contact with the National Olympic Committee and all the issues have been solved. He added that the bonuses for Olympic athletes haven’t been revisited over the past few years, and in response, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the government will provide a necessary solution to the issue.

The athletes and coaches touched upon the results of the training sessions and emphasized that they won’t spare efforts to keep the honor of Armenia high at the Olympics.

At the end of the meeting, Pashinyan wished the Olympic athletes success and added that the government will do everything it has promised to do for them.