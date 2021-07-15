Armenia MOD hosts Armenian-Italian military-political consultations

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia today hosted Armenian-Italian military-political consultations held by the delegations led by Head of the General Department for Defense Policy and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Defense and Head of the International Relations Office of the Italian General Staff, Brigadier General David Morpurgo.

As reported the official website of the Ministry of Defense, issues related to regional security and international developments, as well as the cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Armenia and Italy were discussed during the meeting.

It was decided to resume the conduct of measures for the cooperation that was interrupted last year, regardless of the restrictions due to the coronavirus and in observance of the health norms.

Based on the reached agreements, Armenia and Italy signed a military cooperation plan for the year 2021 that envisages the implementation of 11 actions in Armenia and Italy during the second semester of this year. The actions will be exchange of experience, personnel preparedness and continuation of military-political consultations.