Opposition 'Armenia' bloc member: Syunik Province is being attacked by Baku and Yerevan

The sole purpose of arresting the heads of different communities of Syunik Province who organized the self-defense of Syunik Province during the war is to weaken resistance in Syunik Province. This is what member of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters in front of the Special Investigation Service today.

“Syunik Province is being attacked by Baku and Yerevan, and arresting the heads of communities is political persecution. There are heads of other communities who are also being repressed and resigning and against whom cases are being launched. This is the image of the current authorities,” he added.

Saghatelyan also said ‘Armenia’ bloc will use all the possible resources to fight against the incumbent authorities.

“We have a group of law-enforcement officers, and our objective is to show the real image of these authorities for those who still don’t understand who these authorities really are. We will also inform international organizations about all these unlawful acts,” he said.

The court is examining the motion of the Special Investigation Service to arrest Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan, who is charged with ensuring maximum votes in favor of ‘Armenia’ bloc and giving a bribe to record the desired result during the elections.