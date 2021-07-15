Ukraine citizens organize disco party near Internal Affairs Ministry building for Avakov's resignation

This evening, citizens of Kyiv held a rally devoted to the resignation of Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov underneath the walls of the building of the Internal Affairs Ministry. They decided to organize a disco party, brought the necessary equipment and held the event under the title “We’re Driving Avakov Away”, NV.ua reported.
People were asked to gather near the building of the Internal Affairs Ministry at 8pm. Based on the photos released, police officers also arrived at the scene of the incident and didn’t let people approach the building.
The citizens had also brought with them a device to play music.