Friday
July 16
Newspaper: New developments occur in case on dishonoring of Armenian soldiers' remains
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Iravunk daily of Armenia writes: About 1 month and 16 days have passed since it was found out about the fact of improper storage of the [fallen soldiers’] bodies and remains at the Abovyan [city] branch of the Forensic Medical Center.

However, there are no accused, to date, whereas the investigation is underway into the criminal case that has been launched [into this incident].

According to the information Iravunk has received, quite a large number of people have been questioned, [but] among whom there is no acting Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan.

And during next week, questionings are planned with the parents whose children's bodies and remains were in the bags.

And time will tell whether the authorities will be able to cover up this case.
Հայերեն
