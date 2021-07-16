US considering possibility of restoring internet access in Cuba, Biden says

President Biden said Thursday that the United States is considering whether it can take steps to restore internet access in Cuba in the wake of protests against the government, The Hill reported.

“They have cut off access to the internet. We are considering whether we have the technological ability to reinstate that access,” Biden told reporters at a joint press conference on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) earlier Thursday sent a letter to Biden requesting federal assistance to provide internet access to people in Cuba. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has also made a similar request of Biden.

“Technology exists to provide Internet access into Cuba remotely, using the innovation of American enterprise and the diverse industries here,” DeSantis wrote. “Similar to the American efforts to broadcast radio into the Soviet Union during the Cold War in Europe, the federal government has a history of supporting the dissemination of information into Cuba for the Cuban people through Radio & Television Marti, located in Miami.”

Biden said Thursday that the government of Cuba had failed its citizens.

“Communism is a failed system—universally failed system—and I don’t see socialism as a very useful substitute, but that’s another story,” Biden said.

The Biden administration is currently reviewing the Trump-era Cuba policy, but it’s unclear when that review would be completed. Biden said that the U.S. is not currently considering sending remittances to Cuba because of the likelihood they would be confiscated by the government. He also said that the U.S. would be prepared to provide a “significant amount” COVID-19 vaccines to Cuba only if the U.S. were given assurances that an international organization would distribute vaccines on the ground.