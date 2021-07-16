News
Newspaper: Armenia’s European agenda
Newspaper: Armenia’s European agenda
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The delegation headed by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will be in Armenia today and tomorrow. It should be noted that the visits of high-ranking Western officials to the Republic of Armenia have considerably increased in recent times.

However, it is interesting that there is no information at all about the visit in Armenia’s and other European sources, and more interestingly, the appointment of [now former Security Council secretary] Armen Grigoryan to the post of RA First Deputy Foreign Minister and talks about huge European investments preceded the visit.

Examining, let us note that aside from regular visits, which are not frequent, Charles Michel makes visits having a clear mission and plan. (…). The change of Armenia's foreign policy vector was often talked about, and the appointment of Armen Grigoryan before this visit is not accidental from this point of view as well.
This text available in   Հայերեն
