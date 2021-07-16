Situation in Cuba calm after riots

Some of the police detachments that were sent to patrol central Havana, the capital of Cuba, after the July 11 unrest in the country, continue to be on duty, and the situation in the city is calm, TASS reported.
According to official data, no riots were recorded in the city on Thursday.
Mobile internet has been restored in the capital, but access to Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram is still limited.
Shops and catering establishments operate in accordance with sanitary standards to prevent the spread of coronavirus; social distancing is mandatory, and restaurants only deliver food.