Biden says US not planning on sending troops to Haiti after assassination of its president

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. has no plans to send troops to Haiti in the wake of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, CNBC reported.

“We’re only sending American Marines to our embassy to make sure that they are secure and nothing is out of whack at all. But the idea of sending American forces into Haiti is not on the agenda at this moment,” Biden said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday.

Haitian officials last week asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect critical infrastructure in the Caribbean nation following the president’s assassination.

Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s elections minister, told The Associated Press Thursday that he believes the request for U.S. troops remains relevant. He noted that Haiti needs to create a safe environment for the upcoming elections in 120 days.

Moise was shot dead at his private Port-au-Prince residence last week by a group of gunmen, further fueling political unrest in the Caribbean nation, which was already plagued by gang violence and protests against the late president’s increasingly authoritarian rule.