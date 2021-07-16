Turks open fire at Cyprus Coast Guard ship

The Cyprus Coast Guard ship was fired upon by the Turkish Coast Guard in the Tilliria region in the northwest of the island, Cyprus CNA reported.
The incident occurred early this morning, July 16, no one was injured.
The Cyprus Coast Guard patrolled the coastal area of Kato Pyrgos with three people on board.
At about 3:30 local time, the vessel noticed the Turkish coast guard, it was 11 miles from the port of Kato Pyrgos.
The Turkish boat began to pursue the Cypriot ship and opened fire on it.
In total, the Turkish coast guard fired four warning shots, RIA Novosti reports. The Turkish coast guard pursued the Cypriot vessel prior to its entry into the port, Cypriot radio RIK reported.
The representative of the Ministry of Defense of Cyprus confirmed the information about the incident and called it "serious".
He told RIK that Cyprus is patrolling coastal areas to cope with the flow of migrants from Turkey.