News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 16
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
1,200 apartments to be built in capital Stepanakert, 20 new districts to be constructed in Karabakh villages
1,200 apartments to be built in capital Stepanakert, 20 new districts to be constructed in Karabakh villages
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics, Society

A few days ago, I have signed a Government decision, approving (…) the housing program, which is a basic document for the regulation and organization of further work in this domain. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote this on Facebook.

"In order to provide the registered beneficiaries with housing, the following works are being carried out and will be carried out, among other measures, to form the housing stock:

• Multi-apartment buildings, with about 1,200 apartments, are being built in [the capital] Stepanakert city.

• At least 20 new residential districts (…) are being built in the rural settlements of the republic.

• About 1,000 living spaces will be purchased from the primary apartment market of Stepanakert city, and more than 500 living spaces—from the secondary market.

• About 70 apartments will be purchased from the primary apartment market of the regions of the republic, and about 1,000 units of living spaces will be purchased and renovated from the secondary market.

• Improvement of settlements under construction, construction or repair of infrastructure, and furnishing of living spaces will also be ensured within the framework of the project,” Harutyunyan added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Businessman Jevan Cheloyants presents new investment programs to Armenia acting PM
Pashinyan welcomed the businessman’s...
 Eduardo Eurnekian to Nikol Pashinyan: We are inclined to making big, large-scale investments in Armenia
Pashinyan and Eurnekian discussed the...
 Fan Yong: We work to draw Chinese investors to Armenia
"Currently, we are discussing cooperation in various domains,” said the ambassador…
 House of Representatives members call for at least $50m in US aid to Armenia in fiscal year 2022
With regard to President Biden’s waiver of Section 907, the report stated…
 Armenian analyst: No businessman will make investments during administration of Armenia's current govt
According to him, the authorities have been...
 Armenia former President Kocharyan: I am confident that investments will make $1bn in second year
Investments [in Armenia] are now zero…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos