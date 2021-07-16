1,200 apartments to be built in capital Stepanakert, 20 new districts to be constructed in Karabakh villages

A few days ago, I have signed a Government decision, approving (…) the housing program, which is a basic document for the regulation and organization of further work in this domain. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote this on Facebook.
"In order to provide the registered beneficiaries with housing, the following works are being carried out and will be carried out, among other measures, to form the housing stock:
• Multi-apartment buildings, with about 1,200 apartments, are being built in [the capital] Stepanakert city.
• At least 20 new residential districts (…) are being built in the rural settlements of the republic.
• About 1,000 living spaces will be purchased from the primary apartment market of Stepanakert city, and more than 500 living spaces—from the secondary market.
• About 70 apartments will be purchased from the primary apartment market of the regions of the republic, and about 1,000 units of living spaces will be purchased and renovated from the secondary market.
• Improvement of settlements under construction, construction or repair of infrastructure, and furnishing of living spaces will also be ensured within the framework of the project,” Harutyunyan added, in particular.