Reuters photojournalist killed in Afghanistan
Reuters photojournalist killed in Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near the border crossing with Pakistan.

Afghan special forces fought to recapture Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in a firefight with the Taliban, Reuters reported, citing a local official.

Siddiqui worked with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar and wrote about fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters.

A Reuters photographer since 2010,  Siddiqui has covered the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the Hong Kong protests, and the Nepal earthquakes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
