Reuters photojournalist killed in Afghanistan

Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near the border crossing with Pakistan.
Afghan special forces fought to recapture Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in a firefight with the Taliban, Reuters reported, citing a local official.
Siddiqui worked with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar and wrote about fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters.
A Reuters photographer since 2010, Siddiqui has covered the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the Hong Kong protests, and the Nepal earthquakes.