2022 US federal budget envisages $950K for Glendale Armenian museum, says Congressman Schiff

US Congress member Adam Schiff Thursday announced that the proposed federal budget for fiscal year 2022 will include $950,000 in funding to support construction and development of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California in downtown Glendale, NBC Los Angeles reported.

"Armenian-Americans are an essential part of the very fabric of our nation—enriching our customs, traditions and communities," said the Burbank Democrat, who is vice chair of the Armenian Caucus of the US House of Representatives. "Their story is an American story, one of hope in the face of hardship, of perseverance, and of new beginnings. The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California will ensure that story gets told for generations come."

Schiff was one of the speakers at the groundbreaking at Glendale's Central Park, where a two-story, 50,000-square-foot facility will take shape.

"It's an honor to work alongside my Armenian-American constituents for recognition and justice," Schiff said Thursday in announcing the budget allocation for the museum. "I am thrilled that investment in this important cultural center will be included in the government funding package, and I will continue to press forward to help ensure its passage."