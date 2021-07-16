Dollar goes down again Armenia

Azerbaijan starts construction of tunnels in Karabakh occupied territories

Armenia ambassador to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore is recalled

At least 70 people die in Germany and Belgium due to floods

Armenia ambassador to US to now serve as envoy to UK

France and US urges Lebanese politicians to form cabinet

Armenia funeral commission set up in connection with Djivan Gasparyan's passing

Mayor of Armenia’s Goris to be arrested

European Council chief's Armenia visit agenda is announced

Beijing urges WHO to investigate theory that COVID-19 was imported to Wuhan

2022 US federal budget envisages $950K for Glendale Armenian museum, says Congressman Schiff

Condition of newborn left at Yerevan building entrance continues to stabilize

Azerbaijan setting up new military unit in occupied Aghdam of Artsakh

1,200 apartments to be built in capital Stepanakert, 20 new districts to be constructed in Karabakh villages

Reuters photojournalist killed in Afghanistan

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Fear, uncertainty not respected in international relations

About 20,000 translators from Afghanistan in US apply for evacuation

MOD: Azerbaijan army opened fire on Armenia positions

Turks open fire at Cyprus Coast Guard ship

162 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US State Department responds to questions related to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Situation in Cuba calm after riots

Biden says US not planning on sending troops to Haiti after assassination of its president

US considering possibility of restoring internet access in Cuba, Biden says

Biden: Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon

Newspaper: New developments occur in case on dishonoring of Armenian soldiers' remains

Newspaper: Armenia’s European agenda

Erdogan wants to do the same with Afghanistan as with Artsakh

US senators call on Biden to put pressure on Turkey’s Erdogan over Cyprus

Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijani side briefly fired gunshots from rifles 4-5 times in direction of Shushi

Ukraine citizens organize disco party near Internal Affairs Ministry building for Avakov's resignation

European Council calls on EU member states to lift travel restrictions for Armenia citizens

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc member: Syunik Province is being attacked by Baku and Yerevan

Armenia President grants high state award to merited architect Sashur Kalashyan

Armenia acting PM hosts participants of Summer Olympics

Armenia MOD clarifies which servicemen can receive free food in post-war period

Armenia MOD hosts Armenian-Italian military-political consultations

New member of Armenia ruling party's faction drops mandate

Stent placed in heart of Armenia Central Electoral Commission chairman, he feels fine

Armenia acting high-tech industry minister receives China Ambassador

Armenia acting PM receives Anthony Parsamian and Arpi Vartanian

Armenia State Revenue Committee chairman resigned?

Yerevan court to examine motion for arrest of Goris mayor Arush Arushanyan today at 8:30pm

Body of hero of Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 Artur Aghasyan found

Armenia Military Prosecutor pays regular visit to MOD central recruitment station

Digest: 104 Armenian POWs thus far returned from Baku, 111,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia

Armenia acting deputy minister receives Georgia Ambassador, discusses transport-related issues

Armenia outgoing parliament increases monthly compensation five times

Ameriabank Receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2021 as the Best Bank in Armenia

Le Drian, Blinken discuss Karabakh conflict

Istanbul court charges Gulen's supporters with murder of Hrant Dink

New Iran President to Armenia acting PM: Deepening of cooperation between our countries is inevitable

Armenia President congratulates Vice-President and PM of UAE, ruler of Dubai on his birthday

Businessman Jevan Cheloyants presents new investment programs to Armenia acting PM

Dutch PM congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan on victory in snap parliamentary elections

Foreigners must be in Armenia for at least 10 days to receive 2nd component of coronavirus vaccine in country

Dollar drops somewhat Armenia

Armenia acting health minister comments on news about corruption linked to her deputy

Aliyev conveys message to Erdogan, says Azerbaijan-Turkey relations are at the highest point

Armenia parliament approves several sensational bills in first reading

Armenia government to support businesses that provided shelter to Karabakh residents in Syunik Province

Armenia acting health minister: 111,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus so far in Armenia

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council considering case on imposing disciplinary action against judge

Taliban offer Kabul truce in exchange for prisoners release

Armenia MOD: Search continues for 2 servicemen who went missing due to fog

Acting PM: Armenia will defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity

Syndicate uncovered in Hong Kong that laundered $ 113 million through cryptocurrency

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Azerbaijan is against border delimitation, demarcation

Daughter of Armenia town's arrested mayor addresses international community

Armenia acting premier: We so far were able to have 104 POWs returned from Azerbaijan

Armenia acting PM: Azerbaijan makes ‘corridor’ statements to prevent opening of regional communications

Armenia’s Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine administrative building sealed

Armenia ombudsman video message broadcast at UN Human Rights Council session

Armenia MPs pay tribute to soldier who died near Azerbaijan border

European Council President Charles Michel to visit Armenia

163 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia Central Electoral Commission decides to allow arresting Goris city mayor

Lufthansa entering Armenia market

World oil prices dropping

At least 4 dead, 30 missing in Germany floods

Miami mayor proposes considering US air strikes against Cuba

Newspaper: Artsakh President manages to 'shut' some of Armenia acting PM critics’ 'mouths'

George W. Bush calls US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan a mistake

Armenian brothers' startup raises $14.5m in investments

Facebook Inc to invest over $ 1 billion in support of content creators

Newspaper: What decision will Armenia Constitutional Court make on petition challenging election results?

Jerusalem Post: Israel should be wary of Turkey's gifts

Pininfarina unveils TEOREMA concept car

Armenia citizens to determine name of new national airline company

Czech company proposes to reconstruct airport in Armenia's Stepanavan

Azerbaijan's Aliyev meets with Tbilisi mayor

ICRC representatives visit Armenian captives in Baku

Tragic car accident in Armenia's Armavir Province leaves 3 dead, including 2 police officers

Iran rejects US government's allegations of failed attempt to kidnap Iranian national as "baseless"

US charges 4 Iranian nationals with plotting to abduct Brooklyn reporter

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 7 more servicemen found after searches

Greek-Armenian community sends note of protest to MFA regarding Ambassador's visit to occupied regions of Artsakh

Armenia acting Deputy PM: Symmetric responses need to be given to border tensions, but as restrained as possible

Hassan Rouhani: Iran able to enrich uranium up to 90%, if it desires

Karabakh eyewitnesses tell reporters about gunshots fired in Shushi