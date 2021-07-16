News
News
Beijing urges WHO to investigate theory that COVID-19 was imported to Wuhan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China hopes that experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) will pay more attention to the theory that the coronavirus was brought to Wuhan with frozen food, rather than a leak from a laboratory, China's MFA spokesperson Zhao Lijian noted commenting on the intention of WHO to conduct the second stage of research to study the origin of the coronavirus.

According to him, the Chinese side received information that Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO have developed a plan for a new stage in the study of the origin of the coronavirus.

Leakage from the laboratory is highly unlikely, said Zhao Lijian.

According to him, the Chinese authorities were transparent and provided the experts with all the necessary information. 

During the visit of the mission of WHO experts, China provided them with the specified background information. Experts have repeatedly stated that they have received a fairly large amount of information and expressed an understanding that certain data that affect the personal data of people cannot be copied or taken away with them, the diplomat concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
