Armenia funeral commission set up in connection with Djivan Gasparyan's passing

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia has signed a decision to set up a funeral commission on the death of renowned duduk player Djivan Gasparyan, People's Artist of the Armenian SSR, and to approve the composition of this commission.
Also, Pashinyan instructed the acting minister of finance to submit to submit him a relevant proposal based on the report on the funeral expenses to be submitted by this commission.
This 15-member commission will be headed by Vahram Dumanyan, the Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.
Djivan Gasparyan had passed away on July 6 at the age of 92.